Mammoth Cave suspends all cave tours beginning Wednesday

0 Shares

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily suspend all cave tours and close the Mammoth Cave Visitor Center beginning Wednesday, March 18 per guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The closures will be in place to lessen the public health risk associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Surface activities within the park, such as the park campgrounds and hiking, equestrian, and biking trails, as well as restrooms adjacent to the visitor center will remain open and accessible to the public.

Cave tour sizes at the park average almost 100 people per tour during the Spring Break season and do not fall within the recent guidance to limit group gatherings to 10 people or less. The park is coordinating with the National Park Service’s (NPS) Washington and regional offices as well as the NPS Public Health Service for further guidance, according to Executive Director of the Horse Cave and Hart County Tourism Sandra Wilson. The park will offer an Extended Mammoth Passage tour Tuesday, rather than the ranger guided tours as a transition to the temporary cave closure. The Extended Mammoth Passage takes place in vast canyon passageways that allow for good ventilation and airflow exchange, but visitors will be encouraged to practice appropriate social distancing while on the tour. Visitors on the tour are required to walk down and up a steep path to the Historic Entrance and navigate 160 steps.

Related