MAMMOTH CAVE TO CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL SKY WEEK, COMMUNITY TO GATHER

on 04/04/2019 |
Mammoth Cave National Park rangers will celebrate International Night Sky Week with a Mammoth Cave Star Party at 8 p.m. this Sunday, April 7.

Attendees will view planets and other night sky delights through telescopes provided by the park. The event will begin outside of the park’s visitor center and last until 10 p.m.

Star Party participants are welcome to bring their own telescopes to set up during the event.

If there is a heavily clouded sky, a program at the outdoor amphitheater will be substituted for the telescope viewing activity.

For more information on the Mammoth Cave Star Party, call 270-758-2180.

