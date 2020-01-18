Man allegedly breaks into two homes in the Knob Lick community

3 Shares

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at approximately 1815 hours, Deputy Logan Richardson was dispatched to a residence on Knob Lick Wisdom Road in the Knob Lick community in reference to a Burglary complaint. Upon arrival, it was determined that an unknown white male attempted to forcefully enter an occupied dwelling and then fled the area on foot. A short time later, Deputy Richardson was dispatched to another Burglary complaint at a nearby residence on Crenshaw Cassidy Road. Upon arrival at this residence, Deputy Richardson was able to determine that the homeowner arrived at his residence and discovered someone had forced the rear door open, and they were still inside. The homeowner then retreated and notified the police.

Deputy Richardson was to locate the suspect inside the residence, barricaded in one of the bedrooms. After a brief standoff, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Chanse A. Ennis. It was discovered that Ennis also had active arrest warrants in Barren and Metcalfe counties. Ennis was lodged in the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

 Burglary 1st Degree

 Burglary 2nd (Attempt)

 Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

 Resisting Arrest

 Served two warrants for Failure to Appear

