Man arrested after altercation with mother

GREENSBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police arrested a Greensburg man Sunday after they responded to an altercation. The incident occurred at a residence about 10 miles north of Greensburg.

Police say 48-year-old Mark Lobb was involved in an altercation with his mother. When police arrived, they noticed Lobb was under the influence of drugs.

Lobb was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine). He was lodged in the Taylor County Jail.

Greensburg is approximately 27 miles east of Munfordville.