Man arrested after choking, biting and punching woman

A man was arrested in Cave City Monday after a domestic dispute.

According to an arrest citation, the Cave City Police Department responded to EP Terry Apartments around 9:13 p.m. Monday. Police say the male subject believed to be involved in the dispute had left the scene.

A woman, whose name was not released, was holding an ice pack on her face was “hysterically crying” when police arrived. Police say she said Kasey Hatcher had assaulted her earlier Monday. Hatcher purportedly bit, choked and punched her in the face.

The woman said a number kept calling her. When police searched the number, they found the calls came from a Cave City Minit Mart. Police investigated and later discovered Hatcher had used the phone at the store to repeatedly call the woman.

Hatcher purportedly went back to the EP Terry Apartment complex and entered an apartment near where police initially responded.

Police made contact with Hatcher and he admitted an argument became physical with the woman. Hatcher was placed under arrest. Police say while en route to the jail, Hatcher admitted he was banned from the Glasgow Housing Authority. EP Terry Apartments is owned by the Authority.

Hatcher was lodged at the Barren County Dentation Center.

