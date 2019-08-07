Man arrested after crashing into construction zone, man injured

0 Shares

BURKESVILLE, Ky. – Police say a multi-vehicle crash involving a construction zone and vehicle has resulted in the arrest of one man.

Kentucky State Police say 49-year-old Del Quinton Warner of Liberty was operating a 2016 Peterbilt truck and trailer traveling west on KY-90 when he entered a work zone in Burkesville Friday night. Police say a road crew was working on a bridge.

Warner supposedly hit the barrier wall, and several vehicles. The accident injured a construction worker after he leapt over a wall to avoid Warner’s vehicle.

Kentucky State Police say Warner was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/ or drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; and second-degree wanton endangerment.