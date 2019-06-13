WCLU

Man arrested after driving horse and buggy while intoxicated

Authorities say a man has been arrested after he was driving a horse and buggy while intoxicated.

The Smith’s Grove Police Department responded to a vehicle and horse and buggy collision on Hydropondsville Road Tuesday night.

Warren County Regional Jail.

According to police, they suspected the operator of the horse, 34-year-old Reuben Andy Yoder, was under the influence. Yoder’s wife and children were also in the buggy.

Yoder, of Smiths Grove, was arrested and charged with driving a non-motorized vehicle while under the influence; nine counts of first degree wanton endangerment; and one count of first degree criminal mischief.

He was lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail and is scheduled to appear before Judge Sam Potter tomorrow at 8 a.m.

The latest jail records show Yoder was released on a $2500 unsecured bond.

