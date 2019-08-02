Man arrested after driving stolen tractor trailer, possessing drugs

0 Shares

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police arrested a man yesterday after they responded to a report of a stolen tractor trailer.

Police say Post 15 received a call Wednesday regarding a possible stolen vehicle travelling on Cumberland Parkway in Columbia. An officer eventually located the vehicle at the local Walmart in Columbia.

According to a news release, police made contact with 55-year-old Lawrence Johnson of Indianapolis. Police say Johnson appeared to be impaired.

After searching the tractor trailer police located “a large amount of a white crystal-like substance” they believed to be methamphetamine. Police also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was arrested and charged with DUI, first offense (aggravating circumstance); first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with a number of traffic offenses.

Johnson was lodged in the Adair County Jail.