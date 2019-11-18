Man arrested after driving under the influence

7 Shares

A Cave City man was arrested in Cave City earlier this month after driving under the influence.

Cave City Police say an officer saw a vehicle swerve over the center line along South Dixie Highway. The vehicle was stopped on Louisville Road and police made contact with Christopher Rogers.

Police say Rogers smelled like an alcoholic beverage. He later admitted to drinking a few shots earlier that evening. It’s unclear what Rogers had drunk.

A breath test was administered and Rogers was arrested on charges relating to reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second offense. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

