Man arrested after firing shots in air, at wife’s car

A Metcalfe County man is behind bars after a domestic disturbance.

Metcalfe County authorities responded to Joe Acree Road and observed two vehicles in the roadway. According to a news release, one vehicle was disabled due to a flat tire.

Police found Robert Vincent was involved in an argument with his wife at a location on Junior Caffee Road. Police say when the wife tried to leave in her vehicle, Vincent fired a pistol in the air. He then shot at her vehicle and flattened her tire.

Police found several handguns, drug paraphernalia, a baggie of marijuana and methamphetamine in Vincent’s vehicle.

He was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vincent was lodged in the Barren County Jail.