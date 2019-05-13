MAN ARRESTED AFTER FIRING SHOTS AT CAVE CITY APARTMENT COMPLEX

0 Shares

Cave City Police Officers and Kentucky State Police were dispatched to the area of Marina Court, located in the Glenwood Apartment Complex in Cave City, in reference to a complaint of shots fired on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival officers made contact with witnesses to the event who advised

Walter Palmowski, 67, of Cave City, fired one handgun round in the air as a “warning shot” and fled the scene in a black Jeep. Witnesses say Palmowski fired shots after a dispute with a neighbor.

Contact was later made with Palmowski, according to police. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

Palmowski was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Records show he was released Saturday.