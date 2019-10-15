Man arrested after multi-county pursuit

0 Shares

A Kentucky man is behind bars after a multi-county pursuit.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a truck on I-165 northbound near mile marker eight just before 4 p.m. Monday. Police say 30-year-old Levi D. Lyons, of Owensboro, fled from deputies at a high rate of speed.

Police terminated the pursuit and Lyons’ vehicle traveled into Butler County. A Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer located the vehicle at mile marker 27 where the pursuit was reinitiated. Kentucky State Police Troopers say they then took the lead in the pursuit as the vehicle entered Ohio County.

A tire deflation device was used to deflate two of Lyons’ vehicle’s tires. Police say Lyons used his vehicle to hit two marked Kentucky State Police cruisers during the pursuit.

A KSP trooper performed a legal intervention (pit maneuver) with a cruiser causing Lyons to spin sideways to a stop near mile marker 55. Lyons was taken into custody without incident and was lodged in the Ohio County Jail.

He faces charges including attempted murder of a police officer, second degree assault of a police officer, driving under the influence, first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first degree criminal mischief, operating on a suspended driver’s license, possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, failure to give a signal and first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.