Man arrested after police find drugs in Cleveland Avenue room

A Glasgow man went to jail Saturday after police found drug inside a room he was staying.

Glasgow Police said an officer made contact with William Parker III, 30, and received consent to search his room. Police responded to a domestic call along Cleveland Avenue.

The officer purportedly discovered marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Parker was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parker was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

