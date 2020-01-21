Man arrested after police find drugs in Cleveland Avenue room
A Glasgow man went to jail Saturday after police found drug inside a room he was staying.
Glasgow Police said an officer made contact with William Parker III, 30, and received consent to search his room. Police responded to a domestic call along Cleveland Avenue.
The officer purportedly discovered marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Parker was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Parker was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.