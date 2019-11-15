Man arrested after robbing man in Barren County

34 Shares

A Barren County man was arrested earlier this week after robbing another man.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrested Guillermo Padilla, 18, at his Pritchardsville residence Tuesday. Police made the arrest following a complaint and investigation into a robbery.

The victim told police he was struck over the head with a pistol and robbed while visiting Padilla’s residence. The victim also told police Padilla was smoking methamphetamine prior to the assault.

Padilla is charged with first degree robbery, second degree assault and third degree terroristic threatening. He is lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

