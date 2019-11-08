Man arrested after shooting juvenile in Adair County

0 Shares

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting incident in Adair County.

Police say a juvenile was shot Tuesday afternoon while driving an ATV on Gentry Mill Road in Columbia. Upon investigating, police discovered Jamey Neat, 45, pursued the juvenile and shot in his direction. Police say the juvenile was shot in the back and the leg.

The juvenile was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for treatment and was later released.

Neat was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and second degree assault. He was lodged in the Adair County Jail.

Related