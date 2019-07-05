Man arrested after stealing woman’s purse

0 Shares

Officers with the Cave City Police Department say they arrested a man Wednesday after they responded to the Cave City Post Office after, what they’re calling, a “purse snatching” incident.

Police say a woman informed them that someone had stolen her purse at the post officer. According to police, she stated there was over $300 and a black phone in the purse.

Police say Joshua Geralds became a suspect after investigation. Officers supposedly found Gerald’s hiding under a bed in a room at Star Motel. Upon investigation, police found a black cell phone and $315.

Gerald’s was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking (purse snatching). He was also served three felony warrants.

Gerald’s was lodged to the Barren County Detention Center.