Man arrested after traffic stop along S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard

A Tuesday traffic stop along S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard resulted in one arrest.

The Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop and discovered Michael Clayton Lowe, of Glasgow, was in possession of Hydrocodone pills and methamphetamine.

Lowe was arrested and charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense – drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lowe was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

