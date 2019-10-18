Man arrested after walking along Interstate 65, leads police on pursuit

0 Shares

A man is in jail after a multi-agency pursuit that began in Barren County.

Kentucky State Police say a man was walking near the Park City exit on Interstate 65 Thursday around 10:30 a.m. Police made contact with 21-year-old Marcelo Martinez and say he became combative.

Police attempted to detain Martinez but he fled on foot into a wooded area near the interstate. After a multiagency search for Martinez, he was located behind a residence on Louisville Road in Edmonson County.

Martinez was taken into custody and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. He faces charges relating to stopping, standing or parking on a limited access highway; resisting arrest, first degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and first degree wanton endangerment.