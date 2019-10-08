Man arrested at Glasgow Walmart on shoplifting, drug charges

0 Shares

A Smiths Grove man was in jail after a shoplifting incident at Walmart Sunday.

Glasgow Police responded to the Walmart parking lot and made contact with Philip Lowe. Police searched Lowe and located Suboxone, methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Lowe was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or distribution, under $500; second degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jail records indicate Lowe was released from jail yesterday afternoon.

