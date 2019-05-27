Man arrested for DUI after crash near Burkesville, 2 people dead

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that occurred on Saturday night, May 25. According to KSP, the accident occurred at approximately 11:08 p.m., just six miles east of Burkesville on KY 90.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Christian Parrish, 28, of Burkesville, was operating a 2000 Ford eastbound on KY 90 when he crossed into the oncoming westbound lane where he struck a 2012 Nissan. Barbara Arms, 67, of Burkesville was driving the Nissan before being hit head on. Arms along with a passenger, Bobby Arms, 74, of Burkesville, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Parrish was transported to the Cumberland County Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries. Parrish was arrested and charged with first degree DUI and failure to wear a seatbelt. Parrish was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.