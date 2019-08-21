Man arrested in Bowling Green after shaking genitals at people

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man was arrested in Bowling Green this weekend after authorities say he made inappropriate gestures toward people.

Police say they responded to Sugar Maple Square in Bowling Green Friday. A female victim told police a naked man at the shopping center turned toward her and shook his genitals at her.

The woman told police the man also walked into a laundry business where a small child was. Several people were at Sugar Maple Square and a daycare was within feet of the incident.

Bowling Green Police say they spoke with 55-year-old Darrell G. Morgan who was the suspect. Morgan told police he didn’t know why he took his clothes off and added that he became sexually aroused from exposing himself. Morgan also told police he has sexual thoughts about children.

A day before, Morgan was cited on a public intoxication charge and was treated at a local hospital. After leaving the hospital, Morgan told police he climbed into a dumpster near a church to hide from children because he was attracted to them.

According to police, they also spoke with Morgan’s roommates who said that he has been naked on a previous occasion on Fair Street in front of children.

Morgan was arrested and charged with second-degree indecent exposure and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail.

Morgan was arraigned Monday in Warren District Court. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Aug. 26 at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Brent Potter. His bond is currently set at $500.