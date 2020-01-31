Man arrested in connection to Bowling Green murder

14 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An Indiana man is in custody after killing a Bowling Green man Thursday.

Bowling Green Police responded to Wheel Mobile Home Park along Dishman Lane Thursday just after 5 a.m. Police responded in connection to a disturbance.

Officers located 29-year-old Somrhut Phan inside the home dead. Police said detectives named 35-year-old Mach Sar, of Elkhart, Ind., as a suspect.

While police did not specify further details in the case, they said Sar left the scene in a car with a woman. He was arrested late Thursday afternoon and charged with murder.

