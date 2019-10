0 Shares

Jamin Pewett, 27, of Bowling Green was arrested in connection to a shooting at Hilltop Club Apartments Oct. 21, 2019. Warren County Regional Jail.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police arrested 27-year-old Jamin K. Pewett in connection to a shooting.

According to a department news release, Pewett was involved in a shooting at Hilltop Club Apartments Sunday. Pewett supposedly shot Christopher Wilkinson, 22, in the leg after a brief argument.

Pewett is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation continues, according to BGPD.