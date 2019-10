0 Shares

Paul Bruton II. Barren County Detention Center.

A domestic dispute in Glasgow resulted in one arrest.

Glasgow Police responded to Humble Avenue Saturday in response to a domestic complaint. Police determined a female had been assaulted after an argument.

Paul Lewis Bruton II, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault (domestic), third or greater offense within five years; and violation of conditions of release.

Bruton was lodged in the Barren County Jail.