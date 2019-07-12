Man arrested in Hart County after pursuit

0 Shares

A man was arrested in Hart County Wednesday night after he fled from police.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint about an intoxicated driver on US 31W in Bonnieville. Police responded and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say the driver of the vehicle fled in the car before getting out and fleeing on foot.

44-year-old Steven Price was apprehended near Campground Road in Hart County. He is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs; first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle; second degree fleeing or evading police on foot; resisting arrest; and second-degree promoting contraband.

Price was lodged in the Hart County Jail.