Man arrested in Metcalfe, Cumberland County drug bust

Authorities in Metcalfe and Cumberland Counties worked together Thursday to execute a drug arrest.

Police say Cumberland County Sheriff Scot Daniels conducted a traffic stop on a truck around 9 a.m. Thursday in Burkesville. The driver had committed a minor traffic violation.

Police say the driver was determined to be under the influence of narcotics and was arrested for DUI. Kentucky State Police and Cumberland County’s K9 unit arrived on scene to assist. Police found a “very large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, scales, baggies and a pistol in the vehicle.”

A search warrant was obtained for the subject’s address in Metcalfe County. Sheriff Lonnie Hodges and his deputies assisted KSP units and Sheriff Daniels with the search at the residence. Police discovered a large amount of marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, a large assortment of narcotic pills and an additional weapon.

25-year-old Nicholas Smith, of Cedar Flat Curtis Road in Metcalfe County, was charged with numerous drug charges in Cumberland County. Charges in Metcalfe County are forthcoming, according to police.