Man arrested, served warrants after evading police

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police say a man with several outstanding warrants was arrested Sunday in Bowling Green.

Cornelius T. Baskins was observed walking when officers made contact with him. Baskins supposedly absconded parole and probation.

Baskins lied about his name when police questioned him. He said his name was Derrick Johnson. Police say Baskins was being detained when he began to run from police. Baskins was apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Police arrested and charged Baskins with three failure to appear warrants; probation violation for a felony offense; criminal mischief, third offense; and fleeing or evading police.

Baskins was on probation for trafficking methamphetamine.