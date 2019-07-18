Man arrested Thursday after fleeing Glasgow Police

0 Shares

Glasgow Police say a man was arrested Thursday morning after he ran from a traffic stop.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road. A passenger in the vehicle fled on foot before he was apprehended. Police say he had two bags of methamphetamine, scales and a small amount of money.

Eric Denton, of Horse Cave, was arrested and charged with menacing; second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); second degree wanton endangerment of a police officer; resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (fewer than two grams of methamphetamine); theft of identity of another without consent; and giving an officer false identifying information.

Denton was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.