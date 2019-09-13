Man arrested with nearly 20 grams of meth in sock

0 Shares

An illegally parked car in Glasgow was a part of an arrest Monday.

Glasgow Police say the car was parked on Hillcrest Street. An officer made contact with Flava Poore of Cave City and located a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket. Poore also had nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine in his sock.

Poore was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of conditions of release.

Poore was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.