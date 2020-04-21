Man bites healthcare workers, arrested at T.J. Samson Hospital

31 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man was arrested Monday after assaulting two healthcare workers and attempting to assault another.

Glasgow Police said Jonathan T. Bailey, 31, bit one nurse on the palm of her right hand and hit another nurse on her left hand at T.J. Samson Hospital. He purportedly tried to strike a female doctor, a news release said.

Police spoke with the victims and noted a mark consistent with a bite on one hand. That nurse’s skin was not punctured, a citation said.

Hospital staff were attempting to perform a procedure on the patient when he became combative. He purportedly bent the other nurse’s fingers back in an attempt to break her fingers. The doctor said Bailey attempted to hit her but did not make contact.

Police said Bailey denied hitting or biting any staff members, but a hospital security member witnessed the attack and provided a witness statement.

Bailey had smoked synthetic marijuana earlier in the day Monday. Police said they had made contact with him along Cleveland Avenue before he was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital due to breathing difficulties.

Bailey was arrested and charged with third degree assault (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad). He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge April 23 at 9 a.m.

Officer Michael Burgan completed the arrest.

Related