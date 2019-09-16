Man charged with DUI crashes in residential yard on Randolph Goodluck Road

0 Shares

A man is behind bars in Barren County after Metcalfe County officials arrested him after a vehicle collision.

Police say they were dispatched to Randolph Goodluck Road Saturday night, early Sunday morning. The call was in reference to a single vehicle collision.

Through investigation, police were able to determine that Michael D. Haddix was operating a 2015 BMW passenger car northbound on Randolph Goodluck Road. Haddix was traveling at excess speed when he failed to turn in a curve and exited the roadway.

Police say the vehicle then struck a road sign, traveled through two fence rows, and then struck a concrete storm cellar before coming to rest in a residential yard. Haddix was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Haddix was placed under arrest and lodged in the Barren County Jail on charges relating to:

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, 1st Offense

Failure to Produce Insurance Card

Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation