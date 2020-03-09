Man convicted in fatal shooting of Fort Campbell soldier

0 Shares

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier more than two years ago.

The Leaf Chronicle newspaper reports that a jury in Clarksville, Tennessee, convicted Prince Jamal “PJ” Ligon on Wednesday in the death of Keondre Jenkins. Ligon had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jenkins. But the Montgomery County jury decided to convict on a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Jenkins was a 20-year-old private at Fort Campbell. That’s the U.S. Army base straddling the Kentucky and Tennessee lines.

Jenkins was shot several times while sitting in a friend’s car in January 2018.

Related