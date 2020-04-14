Man dead after attempted morning burglary, KSP investigating incident

40 Shares

Two Glasgow Police cruisers set parked in a driveway of a home along Cleveland Avenue Tuesday, April 14, 2020 as a death investigation is underway. Authorities say a man tried to enter the home before he was apprehended and later died.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – A man attempted to break into a Cleveland Avenue home Tuesday morning, and now he is dead.

Glasgow Police responded to the home at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an unknown male subject attempting to enter the front of the home. When police tried to apprehend him, he began to have a medical issue, according to Kentucky State Police.

He was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital where he later died.

KSP Public Information Officer Daniel Priddy said units from KSP Post 3 were contacted to investigate the death. Priddy said because the man died after he was taken into custody the incident is an open death investigation.

Detectives were on scene throughout the day Tuesday at the home and at T.J. Samson Hospital. Priddy said the man’s body will undergo an autopsy at the state medical examiner’s office. Authorities do not know the man’s condition or problem leading to his death.

“A lot of that will come to light through the autopsy,” Priddy said.

More information is expected as the investigation progresses.

Related