Man dead after traffic stop along Happy Valley Road

A man is dead after a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning.

“A wife was being followed by her husband following a domestic incident at their residence,” the Barren County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The man, who remains unidentified, was driving his truck along Happy Valley Road around 7:03 a.m. when he was stopped by a Barren County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy purportedly gave the man verbal commands to exit the truck. ‘

“Moments later heard a single gun shot come from inside the vehicle,” the news release said.

The man shot himself and died as a result. The roadway near the Glasgow Municipal Airport was closed for the duration of the preliminary investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

