Man dies after motorcycle crash

BURKESVILLE, Ky. – A man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Burkesville.

Kentucky State Police say 63-year-old Roger Spivey, of Celina, Tenn., was attempting to turn left from KY-90 when 79-year-old Leslie Thrasher, of Burkesville, struck Spivey’s truck on the driver side. Spivey was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram. Thrasher was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson.

Police say Spivey had one passenger in his vehicle but both were uninjured.

Police say Thrasher was taken to the Cumberland County Hospital where he later died. According to a news release, Thrasher was wearing a helmet.