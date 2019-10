0 Shares

A man is dead after a bulldozer accident in Prestonsburg Monday. Police responded to Sycamore Hollow just after 6 p.m.

According to Kentucky State Police, 70-year-old Larry Blackburn was operating a dozer and had fallen from the machine. Blackburn fell off the dozer “as it rolled forward.” Police say Blackburn was pinned under the dozer, causing his death.

Blackburn was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.