Man dies in bicycle accident, hit by truck trailer

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. – A Morgantown man is dead after a car hit his bicycle Saturday around 10 a.m.

Kentucky State Police says 64-year-old Donald Davis was riding a bicycle westbound on Moody Road in Simpson County. Police say the road is an undivided, rural roadway.

According to a news release, 79-year-old Raymond Mann of Franklin was operating a 2003 Toyota pickup truck with a trailer hauling agricultural equipment. Mann was traveling eastbound on Moody Road.

Davis attempted to move to the shoulder of the roadway but lost control of his bicycle, according to police. Davis fell into the roadway and was hit by a portion of the trailer.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Mann did not report any injuries, according to police.