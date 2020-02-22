Man drives from Cave City bar in reckless manner ‘to impress some girls’

337 Shares

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A man was arrested Feb. 9 after police say he drove a vehicle in a reckless manner.

A Cave City police officer observed a black Chevrolet pickup truck leaving a parking space along South 2nd Street. That truck purportedly left in a reckless manner.

Police say the officer initiated a traffic stop at Quigley Street and South Dixie Highway. The officer noticed an odor of alcohol coming from the car. The driver admitted he had left The Dive Bar.

Dustin Jones was identified as the driver. He said he left the bar in an attempt to impress women.

“Jones stated he was showing off to some girls that were parked near his vehicle,” a Saturday Cave City Police Facebook post said.

Jones did not have insurance registered to the car. He was arrested during the traffic stop for driving under the influence.

Police administered field sobriety tests. Jones gave several indications he was impaired, the post said.

The vehicle was impounded and Jones was charged with several crimes. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (second offense), reckless driving, failure of owner or operator to maintain required insurance (second offense), and improper start from a parked position.

Jones was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

Related