Man flees Walmart after shoplifting

Glasgow Police responded to Walmart Monday in reference to a shoplifter complaint.

James Bumphis attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended after a foot pursuit. Bumphis is from Bowling Green.

Bumphis was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000; reckless driving; second degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle; second degree fleeing or evading police on foot; resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bumphis was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.