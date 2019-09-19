Man hits car pulling out of Bardstown Fivestar lot, dies in crash

0 Shares

A man is dead after a crash in Bardstown.

Kentucky State Police say Post 4 Troopers responded to a two vehicle collision in Nelson County Wednesday morning. They say the accident happened near KY-245.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 77-year-old George Froehlich of Cox’s Creek attempted to pull out of the Fivestar convenience store when he entered the path of a work van. 29-year-old Christopher Sympson was driving the van.

Froehlich was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Sympson was transported by private means to a medical care facility for non-life threatening injuries.