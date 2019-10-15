Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Edmonton

1 Shares

A man is in critical condition after an accident in Edmonton Saturday.

Kentucky State Police say the accident happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Glasgow Road at the intersection of Wisdom Road.

Police say 34-year-old Tyra Cross, of Gamaliel, was operating a 2003 Chevy van eastbound on Wisdom Road when she attempted to turn onto Glasgow Road. Police say she failed to see a 2002 Harley Davidson Motorcycle traveling westbound. As Cross turned onto Glasgow Road she struck the motorcycle.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Darrell Stephens, of Edmonton, was driving the motorcycle. Stephens was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt Hospital in Tennessee. He is listed in critical condition.

Cross was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.