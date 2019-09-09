Mon. Sep 9th, 2019

Man injured in eastern Kentuckty shooting

4 hours ago Brennan Crain
A shooting in eastern Kentucky has left one man injured and another in jail.

Kentucky State Police say officers in Harlan received a call Saturday evening shortly before 8:30 p.m. A man was shot in a home in the Gray community.

Police say Dennis Medlin shot Joe Elliot in the neck and arm area. Elliot was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center and remains in stable condition, according to police.

Medlin was arrested and charged with first degree assault. He was lodged in the Knox County Jail.

