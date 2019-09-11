Man injured in South Green Street crash

0 Shares

An accident on South Green Street has left one man injured.

Glasgow Police say the accident occurred last Friday at the intersection of South Green Street and Sunset Avenue.

According to a news release, Christopher Farina was driving a Fed-Ex truck. Farina attempted to make a left turn from Sunset Avenue to South Green Street and failed to see a motorcycle. John Gray of Albany was driving the motorcycle westbound on South Green Street.

Gray was transported to the T.J. Samson Community Hospital for injuries. Police say Farina was not injured.