Man injured in Sunday wreck involving motorcycle, car in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man was injured in an accident along N.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard Sunday.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to an accident with injury at the intersection of N.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard and Rogers Road near Sonic.

Anthony Thompson was driving southbound along N.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Carol Manion was driving the other vehicle.

Police say Manion attempted to turn left on to Rogers Road when she and Thompson collided. Thompson was not wearing a helmet. He was transported by Barren-Metcalfe EMS. Manion was not injured.

Officer Justin Claywell investigated the accident.

