Man killed, trooper hurt in shooting

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a man was killed and a trooper injured in an exchange of gunfire at a house near where officers were serving a search warrant.

The man who was killed was one of several people who came out of the house after police arrived at a nearby location in Perry County on Monday evening. Police said the man was armed with a gun and refused to obey when told to drop the weapon. A news release from police said gunfire was exchanged, injuring one trooper and fatally wounding the armed man.

The injured trooper was hospitalized overnight.

Police didn’t identify the man who was killed or the injured trooper.

