Man listed in ‘serious condition’ after motorcycle accident in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County officials say a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle accident Saturday. Police say they were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Morgantown Road and Interstate 165.

A 2004 Harley Davidson had been involved in a collision with a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander. Police say when they arrived 51-year-old Randal Miller was lying in the roadway unconscious and had “serious injuries.” Miller was treated on the scene for some injuries before he was flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.

An investigation found Miller failed to stop at a traffic signal and hit the SUV in the rear driver’s side.

Police say the driver and passengers of the SUV had no known injuries.