Man passes out in truck, arrested in Cave City on DUI charge

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A man was arrested in Cave City Feb. 16 after police said he passed out behind the wheel of a car.

An officer observed a white man in a truck parked along South 2nd Street. The man was purportedly passed out with his “feet hanging out of the door,” a Saturday Cave City Police Facebook said.

Two officers made contact with the man. He was later identified as Ryan Snuverink of Russell Springs. Officers could smell alcohol from the car.

Police attempted to wake Snuverink but were unsuccessful. They performed a sternum rub on him and he awoke, the post said. He then admitted to police he had several drinks of alcohol at an area establishment. Snuverink also refused field sobriety tests.

Because the truck was running, police told Snuverink that he would be placed under arrest. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense).

