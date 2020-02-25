Man steals microwave during Tompkinsville apartment burglary

23 Shares

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A Monroe County man was arrested Friday in Tompkinsville after stealing a microwave from a woman’s apartment.

Kentucky State Police said Ted Frazier, 65, was spotted by a neighbor entering an apartment and stealing a microwave oven. Authorities initially responded to Green Hills subdivision in relation to a burglary.

Tonya Bartley said someone had entered her apartment and broke several items. Her microwave was also stolen.

A nearby witness observed Frazier leaving the home with a microwave. He was later apprehended at his home along South Main Street in Tompkinsville. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500) and third degree criminal mischief.

