Man suffers minor injuries after crashing truck into Refuge Church of Christ porch

A Monticello man suffered minor injuries after crashing a semi-truck into an eastern Barren County church Tuesday morning.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Refuge Church of Christ in reference to an accident with injury. Police discovered 59-year-old Paul Chaplin crashed into the front porch of the church while driving a 2016 Kenworth semi.

Chaplin purportedly fell asleep, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway. Police said Chaplin regained control of the truck and stopped it completely.

