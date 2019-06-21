WCLU

Man who killed Arizona federal prison inmate gets life term

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Kentucky man who recently pleaded guilty to killing a federal inmate in Arizona six years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Dana Louis Mattingly of Louisville was sentenced Monday.

Mattingly was serving a sentence for armed bank robbery when he entered the cell of another inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson on March 8, 2013.

Authorities say Mattingly bound the other inmate, then choked and repeatedly stabbed him.

According to prosecutors, Mattingly pleaded guilty to first-degree murder four months ago.

